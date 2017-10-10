Angola: Armed Forces Celebrate 26th Anniversary With Activities Nationwide

Luanda — Several actions aimed at celebrating the 26th anniversary of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) were marked on Monday all over the country.

In the central Bié province, the commander of the 4th Military Division, lieutenant general António Valeriano, ensured the combative preparedness of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) if they were called, mainly for the peacekeeping or another negative phenomenon.

Also in the central region of the country, but in Huambo province a general officer and four senior officers were distinguished with medals, for their virtues in the fulfillment of the mission, commitment, dedication and spirit of self-denial.

Still in Huambo, in a ceremony chaired by the local governor, João Baptista Kussmua, the Angolan Armed Forces were recommended to become more involved in social actions, helping the government to improve the Angolans' living conditions.

João Baptista Kussmua considered essential for the military staff to continue supporting to actions to combat natural disasters, droughts, floods, epidemics and sexually transmitted diseases.

In Huíla province, troops deployed to the Command of the Southern Military Region of the FAA were exhorted to observe the work with great vigilance, discipline and obedience, towards the reconstruction of the country at all levels.

The exhortation was made by the Chief of Staff of RMS, Brigadier Adelino Botelho da Conceição Carvalho, while chairng the political rally of the 26th anniversary of the Angolan Armed Forces, which is marked under the motto: "FAA 26 years - stronghold of peace and democracy".

In Benguela, the head of the Southern Naval Region, Vice Admiral João Pedro da Cunha Júnior, reaffirmed the respect for institutions that aim to maintain stability and peace.

According to the commander, the staff of his command will continue respecting the democratically elected institutionsoin the August 23 elections.

The main event of the celebrations took place in Luanda and was presided over by the Minister of National Defence, Salviano Sequeira, who at the time, assured that his ministry will continue with the modernization process of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), in order to provide them with the capacity to intervene in the spaces under their responsibility.