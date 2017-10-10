10 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and India Proclaim Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Luanda — The Angola-India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIAI) was proclaimed on Monday in Luanda, aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Under the motto "Promoting business and investment between two nations", the proclamation act of the institution was presided over by the Trade minister Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior and the India ambassador to Angola, Sushil Singhal.

During the proclamation of the CCIAI, members of the organization were sworn in such as Paulino Baiona, chairman of the General Assembly, Nazim Charania, chairperson of the Board of Directors and Manuel Barros as chairperson of the auding board.

On the occasion, the Indian ambassador, Sushil Singhal, considered the fact of great privilege, because it is a historical event and allow to take advantage of each other.

By 2013, trade between Angola and India was around USD 7.5 billion, with the export of Angolan oil, but due to the economic and financial situation, the situation dropped to USD 3.5 billion.

