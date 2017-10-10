9 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Businessman's Murder Trial Rolled Over to Tuesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

The case involving a businessman, George Barkhuizen, who stands accused of murdering his wife in Oakdene in 2015, was rolled over to Tuesday at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

It was not clear why Judge Ramarumo Monama rolled the matter over.

George Barkhuizen's wife, Odette, was gunned down in what police then believed was a hijacking, but Barkhuizen reportedly later became the prime suspect.

The then 43-year-old mother was reportedly shot in the head and chest on June 11.

During his bail application at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in September 2015, the court heard that Barkhuizen allegedly took out life insurance worth R7.5m weeks before his wife was gunned down.

The court also heard that Barkhuizen allegedly sent the insurer an email asking if they would pay out if she died in a hijacking.

At the time the court also heard that the couple's marriage was on the rocks.

One of their sons had reportedly informed the police that his parents were sleeping in separate bedrooms and his mother had indicated that she wanted to file for a divorce.

Barkhuizen remains on bail.

Source: News24

South Africa

Taps Slow Down to Trickle As Water Rationing Starts in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has rolled out Phase One of its Critical Water Shortages Disaster Plan and pre-selected suburbs… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.