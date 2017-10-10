South Africa: Businessman's Murder Trial Rolled Over to Tuesday

The case involving a businessman, George Barkhuizen, who stands accused of murdering his wife in Oakdene in 2015, was rolled over to Tuesday at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

It was not clear why Judge Ramarumo Monama rolled the matter over.

George Barkhuizen's wife, Odette, was gunned down in what police then believed was a hijacking, but Barkhuizen reportedly later became the prime suspect.

The then 43-year-old mother was reportedly shot in the head and chest on June 11.

During his bail application at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in September 2015, the court heard that Barkhuizen allegedly took out life insurance worth R7.5m weeks before his wife was gunned down.

The court also heard that Barkhuizen allegedly sent the insurer an email asking if they would pay out if she died in a hijacking.

At the time the court also heard that the couple's marriage was on the rocks.

One of their sons had reportedly informed the police that his parents were sleeping in separate bedrooms and his mother had indicated that she wanted to file for a divorce.

Barkhuizen remains on bail.

