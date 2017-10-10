10 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sports - Youth and Sports Ministry Wants to Improve Relations With Press

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The revitalisation of the relations with the press and improvement of the communication with the public, having into account the value of the new information technologies, is part of the plan of the Press Office of the Youth and Sports Ministry (MINJUD).

The director of MINJUD'S Press Office, António Muachilela - who gave this information to ANGOP in Luanda, after being invested in the post - stated that in the ambit of the new dynamics intended for the sector, besides the direct relationship with media professionals, it will be intensified the use of IT tools such as the Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter.

The ceremony, chaired by the Youth and Sports minister, Ana Paula Sacramento Neto, served to invest in their respective posts the head of Minjud's documentation department, António José dos Santos and the director of the minister's office, Olívio João Sacaia Fernando, as well as three advisors, namely Isabel Major Neto, Alcina Lopes da Cunha Kindala and Lopes Segunda Muongo.

Angola

Cabinet Council Analyses Economic Issues

Documents related to the ministries of Economy and Planning and Finance are being analysed this Tuesday in Luanda in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.