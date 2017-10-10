Angola: Sports - Youth and Sports Ministry Wants to Improve Relations With Press

Luanda — The revitalisation of the relations with the press and improvement of the communication with the public, having into account the value of the new information technologies, is part of the plan of the Press Office of the Youth and Sports Ministry (MINJUD).

The director of MINJUD'S Press Office, António Muachilela - who gave this information to ANGOP in Luanda, after being invested in the post - stated that in the ambit of the new dynamics intended for the sector, besides the direct relationship with media professionals, it will be intensified the use of IT tools such as the Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter.

The ceremony, chaired by the Youth and Sports minister, Ana Paula Sacramento Neto, served to invest in their respective posts the head of Minjud's documentation department, António José dos Santos and the director of the minister's office, Olívio João Sacaia Fernando, as well as three advisors, namely Isabel Major Neto, Alcina Lopes da Cunha Kindala and Lopes Segunda Muongo.