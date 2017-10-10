Kenya: 10 Killed in Separate Attacks in Nairobi

Ten people were killed in separate crime incidents in Nairobi.

Five of them were shot by police, two others were lynched and two others killed in gangs attacks while another man was stabbed to death during a fight with his wife.

According to police, four men were shot in a gunfight with officers at Njiru on Monday.

"Officers on patrol saw a group of young men, who looked suspicious. They ran away when police approached them and took cover in a building near Muigai Inn and then opened fire at the officers," a police report stated.

PISTOLS

Four pistols loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition were found at the scene, police said.

In Kariobangi South, police officers responding to a robbery incident at an M-Pesa shop shot dead one of the suspects.

"Officers responded swiftly and ordered the suspects to surrender. Instead they opened fire. A pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition was recovered," said the police.

Separately, gangsters riding on a motorcycle raided another M-pesa shop in Komarocks Phase 4 estate and killed the owner.

Mr James Runge, 28 was shot in the chest and died while undergoing treatment at St Jude hospital.

Spent cartridges used in assault rifles were collected at the scene.

STABBED

In Kayole police are looking for a 29-year-old woman who stabbed her husband to death.

The victim's brother told police that the couple had fought over "domestic" issues.

The husband was pronounced dead at Metropolitan Hospital in Buruburu.

At Good Samaritan area in Riruta, police are investigating the death of Mr James Murithi Mwove who was hacked to death on his way to work.

The body with deep cuts in the head was found by the roadside on Monday.

At Maringo, a man was beaten to death by a mob.

HOUSE

Police said a woman found the man in her house and shouted for help.

She had left the door open and walked to a nearby kiosk to buy milk.

"Members of the public intervened and gave chase. He was identified as Fredrick Ochieng, 22," police said.

A mobile phone belonging to the woman was found on the dead man.

Another man was lynched by a mob at Mukuru kwa Reuben slums in Industrial Area.

Police said he was part of a gang that broke into a business premises and taken away a TV set and a DVD player.

His accomplices escaped while the victim, Adams Mwikya, 19, was cornered and beaten to death.