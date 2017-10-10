Tanzania: Malawians Need Awareness On Existing Trade Opportunities With Tanzania

Lilongwe — New Tanzanian High Commissioner to Malawi Benedict Mashiba has said Malawians need to be aware of the opportunities that are there between Malawi and Tanzania for their full exploitation.

He said since Malawians are not aware of the opportunities that exist between the two countries it poses a challenge that is limiting the full maximization of the bilateral relation.

Mashiba was speaking at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe after he presented letters of credence to President Professor Peter Mutharika on Monday afternoon.

He said among others the two countries have agreed to improve on the areas of trade, transport and communication systems.

Mashiba said he had very good discussion with the President about strengthening the relationship between Malawi and Tanzania which is very crucial to the development of the people of the two countries.

"The major areas we need to enhance is trade, communication and transport, these are some of the issues I discussed with President Mutharika," explained Mashiba.

"Malawi and Tanzania are basically one and the same people as they share similar cultures, languages, practices and it is important to strengthening the historical relations that exist between the two counties," he added.