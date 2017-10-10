Nigeria Football Federation, NFF will extend the contract of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, after Nigeria sealed qualification for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr, signed a two-year contract, while accepting the job in 2016 with the option of extending the deal, if Nigeria qualifies for the World Cup. Rohr will now be in charge of the team till the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, if there are no twists in his romance with the NFF.

Speaking on the development, Rohr, 64, said he was glad Nigeria qualified for the World Cup as they were not given the chance to pick the ticket when the qualification series started with Cameroon and Algeria as bookmakers' favourite to clinch the ticket.

"I believe Russia 2018 will be a good adventure for us all," the German, who previously coached Burkina Faso said.

Rohr thanked Nigerians for the feat saying it was a collective effort, "Thank you Nigerians, we won this World Cup ticket together."

NFF secretary-general, Mohammed Sanusi said the Super Eagles will have the best of preparations for the World Cup.

"We are excited and as this Board has continued to promise, it is not just about qualification. We will ensure the best preparation for the team to set a new record of performance for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup when they go to Russia next year."