10 October 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Black Mamba Wants Fights On TV

Namibian light heavyweight boxer Wilbeforce 'Black Mamba' Shihepo has urged the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to broadcast local sports activities.

Speaking at a media conference on Thursday during which Salute Boxing Academy gave feedback on the recent Otji Fest boxing tournament, Shihepo said as they are athletes mainly from rural areas, some of their relatives cannot afford to travel around the country to watch them in action.

"I am sorry, but I feel NBC is short-changing us. People were complaining that the (Otji Fest) fights were not being shown on television (TV), as there was no one from NBC to cover such a big event," he stated.

He added that the NBC forces people to pay TV licences, but when things are happening in the country, like their fights, they do not broadcast them live.

"For me, I do not see the reason why I should pay for a TV licence. When we travel to places like Otjiwarongo, our children cannot come with us, so they must be able to watch us on TV," he reiterated.

Shihepo said he is prepared to help the NBC get sponsorships, or even contribute money, to have his fights broadcast live on TV.

Sacky Shikufa, NBC's executive producer for sports, disputed Shihepo's accusations, saying their sports team was at the tournament.

"We ran a sports story on the Otji Festival boxing tournament the day after the tournament (01 October); we just could not afford to show the fights live on Saturday because of financial implications," he told Nampa on Friday.

Shikufa added that the NBC would welcome any Namibian who wants to assist the broadcaster financially or otherwise.

