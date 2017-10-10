9 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Missing Port Elizabeth Mother and Child Found

A mother and daughter have been found following an appeal put out by police earlier on Monday after both were reported missing by the woman's parents on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Karla Hazel, 31, and her daughter, Kayla, 8, had left the woman's parent's home in Dorothy Street in Ferguson, in Port Elizabeth, on Thursday last week and went to visit her sister in Sherwood at about 20:15 that same evening.

"She then left her sister's house and went across the street with her daughter to Jade's Sports Bar," she said.

According to the bar's manager, she used the toilet, had a drink and phoned or received a call from someone by the name of Mike about fetching her.

Naidu said the mother and daughter left the bar at about 22:20 and had not been heard from since.

Naidu said Hazel had returned to her parent's home to collect her clothes on Monday evening, but the police had been present to question her.

"Police determined that she had left Kayla with friends in Salt Lake City, in PE," she said.

Naidu said police then fetched Kayla and left her in the care of her grandparents for the evening.

Today was Kayla's eighth birthday.

"The family will report to Kabega Park police station tomorrow for further referrals and assistance," she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

