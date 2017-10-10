South Africa: Zimbabwe VP Mnangagwa Told to Prepare for the Worst - Report

There might be worse to come for demoted Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He was stripped of the post of Minister of Justice and moved to Tourism.

ZimNews, quoting a government source in Harare, said Mnangagwa had been warned to prepared to be stripped of the vice presidency of the country and the ruling Zanu-PF's vice presidency as well.

Mnangagwa had at one stage been expected to succeed President Robert Mugabe when he died or steps down.

However, he has recently fallen out of favour, especially with First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Mnangagwa's heads a faction of the ruling party vying to take over from President Robert Mugabe once he steps down or dies in office. This will be seen as a way to clip his wings.

