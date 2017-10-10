10 October 2017

Zambia: Cholera Cases Reach 17 in Lusaka

By George Mwenya

Lusaka has been hit by a cholera outbreak with merely the first signs of rain.

The cholera incidences have reached 17 with two more cases reported in Lusaka's Kanyama Township.

Cholera in Zambia is an annual problem although the public may be concerned that with barely the rain season commencing the capital city has already fallen

The patients are admitted at the Kanyama Cholera Centre with the disease having broken out on October 4.

The affected are Chipata, Mazyopa, Kabanana and Kanyama Townships.

