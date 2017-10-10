Gambia: Mosque Closed By Former President, Reopens

A mosque situated at the Albert Market beside the State House, has reopened on Friday 6th October.

The mosque was closed by former President Jammeh during the political impasse. The reopening of the mosque is said to be the decision of President Adama Barrow.

The move was welcomed by Banjulians and the Mauritanian Community residing in the city. The Mauritanian community were the original occupants of the premises, teaching Quranic memorization and giving out other lessons to pupils from within Banjul. The former President annexed the mosque within the State house premises and even demolished the student dormitory, where some of the students resided.

The reopening of the mosque was presided over by the Imam Ratib of Banjul, Alh. Cherno Alieu Mass Kah. In attendance was the Lord Mayor of Banjul Alh. Abdoulie Bah, the Director General of the NIA Mr. Ousman Sowe, Chairman of Banjul Muslim Elders, Alh. Alieu Mboge, Imam Sherriff Badjan, Deputy President of the Supreme Islamic Council and a cross section of the Mauritian Community in the GBA, Prominent dignitaries, Albert Market Vendors and the Islamic Umaa.

The Imam Ratib commended President Barrow for his steadfastness and swift intervention for handing back the "Masjid" to worshippers. He thanked the Lord Mayor of Banjul for initially involving the offices of the Clergy and the Mauritanian Community in Banjul in the talks held in his office to discuss the modalities and logistics for the official reopening of the Mosque.

The "Masjid" which was full to capacity by worshippers was led in prayers by the Imam Ratib. He advised and reminded the Ummah in particular and the Gambian people in general, to remain united and tolerant towards each other. The Imam Ratib urged Gambians to nurture forbearance as Islam is a Religion of peace.