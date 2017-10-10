10 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu to Commission Mega Wheat Project in Lundazi

By Paul Mwitwa

President Edgar Lungu will head to Lundazi where he will commission the first ever wheat harvest in the area at a commercial rate.

The project overseen by the Zambia National Service was being piloted in the area.

President Lungu will commission the harvest that covers 240 acre space.

The Head of State will also meet party leaders at Tigone Motel before inspecting Lundazi Market.

President Lungu will be headed back to Lusaka on Wednesday after having touched base with the traditional leaders in the area.

