South Africa: Teenager Hands Himself Over for Murder of Boy, 8

A 16-year-old teenager has handed himself over to police after the body of an 8-year-old boy was discovered on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the boy's body had been found on a footpath near a dam in Extension Six in Malabar, Port Elizabeth, shortly after 8:30 on Monday.

"The body was found by school children, who reported it to the police," he said.

Labans said the child, who was identified as Jamaine Jonathan by his older brother, had open wounds on his head.

He said the teenager had handed himself over to police after the discovery of the body.

"It is alleged that the boy was in the company of the suspect and other people yesterday [Sunday] afternoon," he said.

Labans said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage, but a case of murder was being investigated.

