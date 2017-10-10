10 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Fibank Purchases Set of Jerseys for Zonals

GFF News-Proud sponsors (FiBank) of Gambia Football Federation's most prestigious Summer Football Championship Super Nawettan have finalized arrangements ahead for the official kick off of the country's most watched community football.

Under the watchful eyes of the Football Federation, the 2017 edition of the FiBank Super Nawettan will showcase 14 Nawettan Zones with Foni and Kombo East as new entrants to the existing 12 zones regularly taking part in the Zonal championship.

The balloting and presentation of items is expected to done by the coming week while the tournament kick off is slated for the 15th October at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Committee Chairman Lang Tombong TAMBA and members said they envisage a highly contested and hitch free tournament. The committee maintains that rules and regulations of the tournament would be applied to the latter while emphasizing on the maintenance of peace, discipline, gamespirit and good sportsmanship.

The First International Bank are the exclusive sponsors of the tournament.

