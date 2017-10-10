10 October 2017

Gambia: Women's Football - Gambia Mulling S/Leone Upset

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's Scorpions are mulling pulling off yet another upset on Sierra Leone.

The Scorpions rendered the Leone Stars desolate when the sides first met five years ago on the road to Azerbaijan.

Revenging the defeat in 2012 will be on the apex of Sierra Leone's agenda as Gambia jets down in Freetown for the first leg this Saturday.

Gambia is ardent on making a second appearance in the Women's U-17 World Cup after the previous experience ended abysmally.

To see that dream come to reality, they first must trounce Sierra Leone in what promises to be a scintillating preliminary World Cup qualifier.

The team has since gone to camp at the football hotel in Yundum ahead of their departure this week.

