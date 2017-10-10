Gambia: Super Nawettan - Can Gunjur Plot a Back-to-Back?

All roads led to South Coast last year this time when Gunjur gunned down City Boys Banjul to grab the FIB sponsored Super Nawettan title that has until 2016, stayed within the Greater Banjul area.

A last-gasp spot-kick driven home by a certain Malang Jassey sent the stadium to cacophonous celebrations, delivering a sigh of relief to the impressive turnout of Gunjur fans who traveled over to Bakau as dozens wept in joy, unashamedly.

That penalty, unleashed six minutes to end of regular time and that had the Banjul keeper going the wrong end, would break the jinx of sides outside of greater Banjul area failing at the death with the title right under their noses.

East, Banjul, West and Bakau had shared the title these years but Jassey's spot-kick brought dead to that hoodoo, having Gunjur believe the impossible in fact means I'm-possible.

But as the tournament resumes in six days, the question on the lips of enthusiasts is whether the South Boys can redo the feat. That we will only get to know at this October's end. With the fixture soon to be made official, the champions meanwhile -like all other zones including the new entrants Foni and Kombo East - have begun training.

Pic Gunjur players kneel in prayer after scoring

Defending the trophy will be the dream but they must ward off serial winners SK East, SK West and Banjul. East's Nawettan remains on and aren't expected to make a firm intent for the title owing to late preparations but there is Banjul who could pose the biggest threat to Gunjur. The first zone to finish off its Nawettan, the capital boys won't have excuses should they fail.