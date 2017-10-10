Nigeria: Enugu APC Protests Lopsided Appointments

Enugu — The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress {APC} has expressed dismay over what they described as the lopsided appointments to individuals in the state by the party's led Federal Government; saying most of the appointments were made from one local government.

This is even as the party has concluded plans to formally petition President Mohammadu Buhari and the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki over the appointments as part of efforts to ensure that those who suffered for the party get their reward.

Addressing journalists yesterday shortly after a meeting of the state Executive Committee meeting of the APC in Enugu State, the chairman of the party in the state, Dr Ben Nwoye said those making the recommendations do not have the interest of the president at heart.

Nwoye hinted that after various meetings of the leadership of the party, it was agreed that most of the appointments excluding the appointment of the Director General of Voice of Nigeria {VON}, Osita Okechukwu were objectionable to the Enugu State APC.

"Those who labored in the vineyard should eat from the vineyard. Those that mobilized people from the local governments during Bukhara's campaign visits are being ignored and neglected" he stated.

He said though they have no personal issue with the beneficiaries of the appointments, they were not happy that so many of those that suffered for the party and used their hard earned income to sponsor the party were sidelined in the appointments.

Nwoye further hinted that the leadership of the party after reviewing the various appointments made so far by APC led Federal Governments including the appointment of Geoffrey Onyema as Foreign Affairs Minister as well as the recent appointment of Mrs Loretta Aniagolu as a member of Federal Road Maintenance Agency{FERMA}, decided to formally write a letter to President Muhamadu Buahari and the Senate president, Bukola Saraki to register their protest over the appointments.

While describing the appointment of Osita Okechukwu as a deserved one, Nwoye alleged that some of the beneficiaries of the appointments never suffered for the party, adding that some of them were even working against the party and the president.

He expressed disappointment some people from the state whom he alleged hate President Buhari were busy in Abuja recommending lopsided appointments and vowed that they would no longer fold their hands and allow them to work against the interest of the president.

The APC chairman in the state further stated that it was unfortunate that stanched members and supporters of the APC in state who even decided not take appointments from the Peoples

Democratic Party were yet to be rewarded while some people who were not even members of the APC have continued to reap from where they did not sow