Zambia: Commonwealth Games Elate Coach

Zambia Sevens rugby coach Musonda Kaminsa described his team's qualification to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games as amazing.

Musonda, whose name would be engraved in history books for becoming the first coach to achieve such a feat, said the qualification was done to the hard work of the players, sponsors and the Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

"It is an amazing feeling and I think my players deserve it for they have been working so hard and without them I would not be around," he said.

Zambia's qualification came at the expense of Zimbabwe who cannot compete at the Commonwealth Games owing to a ban while Madagascar, third place finishers and in line to take up the slot, is not member.

Kaminsa's team initially finished fourth at the Africa Rugby Sevens championship held in Uganda that attracted 10 teams to miss out on the 2018 World Cup Sevens, the 2018 Hong Kong Sevens and the Commonwealth Games.

Uganda beat Zimbabwe 17-10 in the final to win the competition.

But the two finalists were assured of a place at the World Cup where they would join South Africa and Kenya, and would also compete in the opening two rounds of the HSBC 2018World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai and Cape Town in December alongside the 15 core teams.

Also on offer for Uganda and Zimbabwe is a place at the Commonwealth Games.

"So I honour all the players. We have a pool of players we can work with and compete against the best, so whoever was in Uganda and the ones who did not make it the doors are still open," he said.

Kaminsa said there would be need to prepare adequately for the Games and also for the HSBC qualifiers for African teams next year.

He hailed his technical bench, RG Sports Managements (RGSM) and the ZRU for having trust in him to lead the team.

Meanwhile, in the ZRU 2017 National Rugby League, Nkwazi thumped Roan 41 -6 to win with a bonus point in this only rescheduled game played at the weekend to go third on the log.

The Reuben Mkandawire tutored side scored seven tries and three conversions to move to 51points and in a process they leapfrogged both out-of-action Mufulira A and Diggers, who 50 and 49 points respectively.

Charles Male placed a hat-trick of tries as Justin Nkhoma, Andrew Mwape, William Mukuka and Chris Ntambo contributed a try each. Mwape managed to make only three conversions while the visitors scored two penalties through Alex Mwewa.