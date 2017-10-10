Malawi: Safe Schools Project Reveals Shocking Development

Lilongwe — Safe Schools project known as Collective Action to End Violence Against Children in Schools in Malawi has revealed that a teacher who was having an affair with a student is still working despite being suspended while the girl is still suspended and staying miserable at her home in Chinsapo location in Lilongwe.

Councilor for Chinsapo 1 ward, Monica Singini made the revelation on Saturday during a Safe Schools awareness campaign organized by Action Aid Malawi and the Malawi Police Service at Chinsapo 1 UNICEF ground in Lilongwe.

She said she welcomed the project whose goal is "reduced violence against girls in targeted schools, through empowerment of girls and boys, effective linkages with communities and more effective referral pathways," but disclosed that there is an issue which has been bothering her for some time and needed to be resolved.

"The Safe Schools program is welcome in my ward, however there is a problem that we have and needs to be resolved. There was a teacher at Chinsapo primary who was having an affair with his pupil. The relationship was known and was resolved that the teacher (name withheld) and the pupil (name withheld) both be suspended and withdrawn from school respectively.

Today the teacher is working at Belo Private School in the same area while the girl is staying miserably at her parents' home.

Police Victim Support Officers, Action Aid Malawi and Officials from Ministry of Education you are all present, please I ask you to intervene on this issue. It needs to be sorted out because this is not fair for the girl at all," Singini fumed.

Child Protection Officer for Lilongwe Police Station, Sargent William Chirambo said the Police would not seat and wait and promised to take some unspecified actions on the matter.

He bemoaned the attitude of hiding abuse cases by members of the community.

"Children are supposed to be protected at home, on their way to school and at school itself. It is at school where they should be protected and not be abused by teachers," said Chirambo pointed out.

Action Aid Malawi Project Officer, Pellani Mogha said Action Aid Malawi through the Safe Schools programme is funding Judiciary to address child protection issues and pledged to help in speeding up the Chinsapo teacher issue should need arise.

Safe Schools project targets adolescents of ages from 10 to 18 from standard 5 to 8 in primary schools and Secondary Schools. It intends to reach out to 14,340 with 6, 764 girls and 7.576 boys.

The boys are targeted to build their awareness on the need to protect girls and adopt positive social norms towards girls.

The project is currently being implemented in seventy six schools of Lilongwe, Dedza, Machinga, Mzimba and Nkhata Bay and is funded by UNICEF.