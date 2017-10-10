Photo: https://economist.com.na

Minister of Finance Carl-Heinz Schlettwein (file photo).

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein last week strongly condemned Anti-Corruption Commission director Paulus Noa's decision to drop the investigation into millions paid by government to UK-based lawyers for genocide reparations advice.

Schlettwein wrote to the ACC on 4 October, after The Namibian reported last week that Noa pulled the plug on the investigation into alleged exorbitant fees government paid the lawyers.

The Namibian obtained Schlettwein's letter from sources with links to ACC officials frustrated by Noa's decisions to block cases in which prominent people are implicated.

"The recent announcement in The Namibian newspaper not to investigate the matter of payments to British lawyers is the reason for me writing to you, and to voice my disappointment in the manner the issue mentioned above was dealt with," Schlettwein wrote.

Schlettwein declined to comment yesterday, while Noa said he would respond later.

It is still unclear how much government has paid the UK-based lawyers. Attorney general Sacky Shanghala said the lawyers were paid N$36 million; the international relations ministry said the cost was N$11 million; while the finance ministry said the actual amount was N$47 million. The attorney general said the lawyers had been hired to research whether Namibia had a strong case to demand reparations from Germany.

Schlettwein reminded Noa in the letter that it was the finance ministry which had raised the red flag over the questionable legal fees pushed through by Shanghala.

"You will recall that it was treasury that raised the flag, stating that the cost of the legal advice sourced by the Office of the Attorney General and rendered by a group of British lawyers was not budgeted for during the financial year they [were] sourced," the finance minister stated.

"Secondly, the services were not sourced in compliance with the public procurement procedures. Thirdly, they appeared overpriced," he argued.

Schlettwein added: "You may recall that we submitted relevant documentation substantiating these suspicions to your good office".

Schlettwein becomes one of only a few Cabinet ministers who have decided to take on Noa over a failure by the ACC to tackle investigations implicating prominent figures.

"While you dismiss the public's opinion as non-relevant, we believe that as public servants, we need to be responsive to public opinion, and especially so when public funds are wasted. Therefore, we would recommend [you] to vigorously investigate it," he stressed.

The minister also said he disagreed with Noa on claims that the finance ministry was at fault.

"We disagree with your insinuation that treasury is at fault and therefore answerable. Treasury did not request these services, nor was treasury approached for any approval," Schlettwein said.

The minister added that this case was an example of how the ACC was unwilling to act against corruption.

"In summary, we believe that your dismissal of both the public outcry and the submitted information without properly investigating it is unfortunate, as it could be interpreted as an indication of the ACC's unwillingness to act," Schlettwein said.

Noa recently closed the investigation without informing the whistle-blower, in this case the finance ministry.

He said last week that the case was closed because "there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the payment of the lawyers. They were contracted and paid for the work they did".

He said the fact that public opinion was against the amount paid to the foreign lawyers did not justify a corruption investigation.

"If procedures were not followed in contracting the lawyers, only treasury can explain why the payment was made. From the ACC's side there is no criminal case to pursue an investigation. Hence, the file is closed," he said.

ACC officials are fuming that Noa has closed the investigation without probing further.

Shanghala said two weeks ago that government paid N$36 million, which includes N$16 million to London-based Namibian lawyer Anna Uukelo.

She is considered close to Shanghala.

The rest went to British lawyers, specifically N$14 million to human rights lawyer Dexter Dias, N$385 000 to Richard Reynolds and N$816 500 to international law expert Cameron Miles.

It is unclear where the rest of the money went, but money was also paid to Namibian advocate Sacky Akweenda, who according to Shanghala, worked with the UK lawyers.

Sources said this was not the first corruption case reported to the ACC by the finance ministry which Noa has blocked.

The Namibian understands that the finance ministry also reported the disappearance of N$23 million meant for hosting the Kora All-Africa Music Awards to the ACC.

Kora founder Ernst Adjovi, a friend of President Hage Geingob, disappeared with the money in 2015. Geingob has, however, distanced himself from Adjovi, who has been implicated in numerous dubious deals across the African continent.

The finance ministry, which had submitted evidence, had apparently also fumed when Noa stopped that investigation.

Like the reparations legal fees saga, the disappearance of the Kora N$23 million also saw several ministers and parastatal bosses implicated, including Shanghala, who has insisted that his role in the Kora awards' transaction was to protect the state.