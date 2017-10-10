Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Chipolopolo and Power Dynamos' striker Alex N'gonga's family home in Chimwemwe Township in Kitwe.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said the five were arrested on Sunday morning following the attacks that happened on Saturday night after Zambia lost 1-0 to Nigeria in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Katanga said a white Toyota Landcruiser registration number ACC 5492 used during the attack has been impounded.

"We have arrested five people for malicious damage to property and they are detained in police custody. We have in our custody Jeff Chavula30, Dickson Chama 24, Peter Mwanga 21, Gift Zulu 18 and a minor aged 16 years all of Chimwemwe in Kitwe. And the value of the damage to property is K450," she said.

Katanga warned members of the public in the habit of harassing innocent people that the law would catch up with them.

Meanwhile, Power coach Danny Kabwe said those that attacked Ng'onga's mothers' home were an insult to football and have a lack of respect for the players' family.

Kabwe said in an interview in Kitwe that violence had no place anywhere in football and that justice should prevail in the matter.

"It is a criminal, and a public act like that should not be allowed in football. Ng'onga is a professional player. Imagine if it were an accountant having a shortfall on an account would they go and beat the accountants' families? No, it is conduct unbecoming."

Kabwe added that he was fully behind his striker despite criticism of the player.

"He didn't intend to miss as people are alluding to. He played very well and all he wanted to do was to be a clinical finisher," Kabwe said.

Kabwe said such acts should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"And if people are going to shoot or damage houses. How many houses are you going to damage? Because as a parent, I send my child to work as a football player and there he misses a penalty, should I expect people to come and shoot me at my home? No we cannot allow it. This act should be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Kabwe said.