Lilongwe — Lilongwe District Commissioner (DC), LawfordPalani has assured youth parliamentarians in the district of his council's total support in their various activities.

Speaking when the youth parliamentarians paid him a courtesy call at the council offices, the DC said his office is ready to offer all the necessary support and that they should feel free to approach the council secretariat if they need any help.

"As a council we recognize the important role that young people play in the district and the nation as a whole hence we are ready to incorporate them in our structures," Palani added.

He explained that the council would make sure that the young parliamentarians are incorporated in development structures like the Area Development Committee (ADC) at Traditional Authority level, and the Village Development Committee (VDC) at Group Village Headman level.

According to the DC, the youth in the district already have a representation in the council.

Youth parliamentarian for Lilongwe Mapuyu South, Carlos Dzoole commended the DC for accepting to work with them.

"As young people, we have issues which we feel need to be addressed by the council and authorities, as such we are looking forward to having a cordial working relationship with the DC and the council secretariat," he said, adding he and his colleagues have lined up a number of activities in the district.

The young parliamentarians are scheduled to meet in Lilongwe in December according to Lilongwe South East Youth parliamentarian, Natasha Banda.