Photo: SWAPO

Former Swapo secretary general Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana (file photo).

Former Swapo secretary general Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana yesterday said she was ready to sacrifice even her life to restore the party's principles as she contests the vice president's position.

In an interview with The Namibian, Iivula-Ithana said some Swapo members do not understand the party's constitution, and were overriding it for their own benefit.

She cited as an example President Hage Geingob's announcement of his preferred candidates for the top four positions during the party's politburo meeting on Friday.

Geingob chose international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for vice president, urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa for secretary general and former deputy prime minister Marco Hausiku for deputy secretary general.

He also said he wished to work with the three after next month's congress.

Iivula-Ithana, however, accused Geingob of overriding the party's constitution, and causing confusion.

She said Geingob announced his preferred candidates during the meeting when "there was no nomination on the agenda".

"How do you say 'I only want to work with these people'? Who told you that you are going to be the president of the party?" she asked.

Iivula-Ithana, who confirmed her candidature for the vice presidency as Jerry Ekandjo's running mate, accused Geingob of disrespecting other leaders' opinions.

She added that Geingob was wrong by saying he was only going to work with the three whom he announced last week.

"That to us shows that somebody does not have regard for the views of other people. When you respect other people, you cannot talk like that," Iivula-Ithana stressed.

She said Geingob was the acting president, and had no right to choose who he wanted to work with until he is elected at the elective congress.

"The acting president up to now has not considered his position as acting. And when you are acting, it is for the congress to confirm you in that position," Iivula-Ithana reiterated.

She said this has never been done before.

"We are shocked," she stated, adding that she was confident that she would emerge victorious when nominations open on Thursday.

"I am standing for the position, ... I do not know why my candidacy should not get the support," she added.

That's because she had been advocating change in the party, including respect for the constitution, which she said had been disregarded for personal gain.

"We should do things according to the guiding document of the party. If you want to do things outside the existing framework of the party, I will have a problem with that, seriously.

"For the past 27 years, we were able to manage our political differences, but this one is getting out of hand. Some of us are ready to sacrifice even our lives to make sure we restore the party's principles," she charged.

Swapo's Oshikoto regional coordinator, Armas Amukwiyu, yesterday told The Namibian that he was ready to take up the secretary general's position, and that his camp led by Ekandjo wanted to bring change.

"I am ready, my brother. We need to bring change," Amukwiyu said.

Former Swapo Party Youth League secretary Elijah Ngurare yesterday also said he would welcome any nomination that comes his way for the secretary general's position.

"If procedurally and constitutionally nominated for the position of secretary general, it is an assignment that I will consider with a view of facing it as a challenge in the interest of Swapo, and the national interest," he said.

Ngurare, who nominated Ekandjo in 2012, did not say whether he would contest against Amukwiyu.

Swapo information secretary Helmut Angula also confirmed his candidature for the vice presidency yesterday. Angula distanced himself from the Geingob camp, saying he never pledged support for the President to stand as a sole candidate at the party's congress.

"I have been supporting him in the case that he is the president of the party until congress, but it does not mean I support his candidature for the position at the congress," Angula said.

Angula did not say whether he would run with former prime minister Nahas Angula, who has already announced that he would challenge Geingob for the party's presidency.