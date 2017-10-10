Zambia: E-Voucher Machines Launched in Nyimba

Indo Zambia Bank (IZB) is targeting to issue out over 12,000 VISA-enabled Debit Cards to the beneficiary farmers in Nyimba District to facilitate their acquisition of inputs from agro dealers through e-vouchers.

Bank managing director Maheshkumar Bansal explained that the bank chose Nyimba for the launch of the Point of Sale (PoS) terminals because it was one of the districts allotted to it by the Ministry of Agriculture.

This follows the bank's successful bid to partipate in the 2017 e-voucher payments to beneficiaries under Farmer Input Support Program (FISP).

Mr Bansal said 27 agro dealers had been selected to provide assorted agro inputs to the beneficiary farmers adding that this would be an advantage because all the agro dealers had accounts with the bank in Nyimba district.

He said this during the launch of the PoS terminals in Nyimba district yesterday.

"As IZB, we recognise the importance of ensuring a successful FISP as last year's national bumper harvest driven by the peasant rural farmers is notably credited for contributing to the positive performance and rebounding of the economy in 2017.

"Our launch of the PoS terminals at all agro dealers outlets in Nyimba and the issuance of IZB Visa swiping cards to beneficiary farmers is clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that an important national programme such as FISP succeeds," Mr Bansal said.

He said the PoS terminals were the latest model which offered third generation connectivity with dual sim option with a combination of

MTN, Airtel and Zamtel and auto fail over thus eliminating issues of no connectivity.

Mr Bansal said the PoS terminals facilitated speedy transactions and were also equipped with enhanced security features.

"The removal of customs duty on POS machines announced by Finance minister Felix Mutati in the 2018 national budget will in turn enhanceour investment in the acquisition of PoS terminals... ," he said.

Nyimba district commissioner Colonel Peter Kaisa said the launch of the IZB PoS terminals showed the bank's commitment to support Government programmes such as the FISP.

Meanwhile Tilo Agro dealers proprietor, Tilo Tembo said the PoS terminals would enable her reach out to more customers as she would be able to follow farmers in the outskirts of Nyimba.