10 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos Records Two Suspected Cases of Monkey Pox

By George Okojie

Lagos — The Lagos State government yesterday revealed that two suspected cases of Monkey Pox have been recorded in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris disclosed this at a press briefing, saying that the two suspected cases were currently being investigated in the state.

"Though no confirmed case has been recorded, there is need to sensitise members of the public and provide adequate information on measures for prevention and control of the disease in line with the policy of the State government," he said.

The commissioner added that the two suspected cases were recorded in a private hospital which he did not disclosed.

He added that one of the suspects just came from Bayelsa State and ate Bush meat.

Idris said the two suspects were currently being quarantined in the their various houses pending the result of the investigation.

The commissioner said in the wake of this outbreak, the state government is reiterating the need for members of the public to observe and maintain a high standard of personal and environmental hygiene at all times as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread to the State.

He urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspected case of the disease to the nearest public health facility or the Directorate of Disease Control in the State Ministry of Health.

"Also, health workers are advised to practice universal safety precautions in the management of suspected or confirmed cases, wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment when attending to cases, wash hands after each contact with patient or contaminated materials while surveillance system must be strengthened.

