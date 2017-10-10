10 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sonangol Recovers 250.000 Liters of Oil From Derailed Train

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — At least 250.000 liters of oil have already been recovered by Sonangol from the train that derailed last Saturday in Camacupa municipality, central Bíe province.

This was said on Monday to Angop in Cuito city by the Sonangol oversight officer of local logistic center, Alcides Chimuco, who confirmed the recovery of the diesel and petrol.

The company's official did not disclose the amount of the lost product, but he assured that staff and tank track have already been deployed on the ground to recover most part of the left oil.

He reassured the oil supply to the population mainly to the people from Moxico province, urging them to remain calm, providing that since last Sunday several Sonangol tank trucks loaded with oil departed from Lobito city, Benguela province, to Luena city to provide it with product.

Angola

Cabinet Council Analyses Economic Issues

Documents related to the ministries of Economy and Planning and Finance are being analysed this Tuesday in Luanda in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.