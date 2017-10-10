Angola: Sonangol Recovers 250.000 Liters of Oil From Derailed Train

Cuito — At least 250.000 liters of oil have already been recovered by Sonangol from the train that derailed last Saturday in Camacupa municipality, central Bíe province.

This was said on Monday to Angop in Cuito city by the Sonangol oversight officer of local logistic center, Alcides Chimuco, who confirmed the recovery of the diesel and petrol.

The company's official did not disclose the amount of the lost product, but he assured that staff and tank track have already been deployed on the ground to recover most part of the left oil.

He reassured the oil supply to the population mainly to the people from Moxico province, urging them to remain calm, providing that since last Sunday several Sonangol tank trucks loaded with oil departed from Lobito city, Benguela province, to Luena city to provide it with product.