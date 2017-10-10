10 October 2017

Angola: Construction Works of Benfica Stadium Remains Stopped

Huambo — The construction works of Benfica stadium in the central Huambo province have been stopped for four years, whose place is forsaken and turned into a hiding place for outlaws and a waste dump.

Since April 2013 that the Omatapalo construction company withdrew its equipment and staff, stopping with the whole work, local people started to vandalize the place.

Speaking to Angop on Monday, the general secretary of Benfica club, António da Anunciação Domingos, regretted the state of abandon of the infrastructure, adding that the manging board does not know the reasons behind the stoppage of the construction works.

