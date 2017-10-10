Africa: AU Calls for Peaceful Elections in Liberia

The African Union (AU) Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has urged all political stakeholders in Liberia to ensure a democratic, credible and peaceful electoral process today.

Mahamat urged political stakeholders to conform to the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, as the country heads to the polls on Tuesday.

Mahamat has noted the general calm and peaceful campaign. He called on all Liberians, particularly political party leaders and their supporters, to approach the upcoming Presidential and House of Representative elections with the same spirit of tolerance.

He has urged the National Electoral Commission to ensure impartiality, transparency and fairness in order to guarantee the legitimacy and acceptance of the election outcome.

"In making this appeal, the chairperson is mindful of the historical significance of these elections. They are indeed the third since the end of the two civil wars (1989-1997 and 1999-2003) in Liberia, and will mark the first truly democratic transfer of power in the country.

"These elections will be taking place against the backdrop of the country's recovery from the devastating consequences of the 2014/15 Ebola Virus Disease epidemic," said the African Union.

Mahamat has reiterated the AU's commitment and support to this historic transition in Liberia aimed at entrenching a culture of democracy and peace, which is a pre-requisite for sustainable socio-economic development.

He said the AU will continue to work closely with the larger international community, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations (UN).

The key role played by ECOWAS and the UN includes work done through the UN Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) in the stabilisation of the country.

"It should be recalled that the AU has dispatched a team of election observers, led by former deputy chairperson of the Commission, Erastus Mwencha, and comprising 14 long-term and 50 short-term observers.

"The team will comprehensively assess the electoral process compliance with national laws and international standards for democratic elections," said the African Union.