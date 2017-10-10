10 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: I've No Plan to Contest 2019 Election - Osinbajo

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has once again said that he has no plan to contest the 2019 presidential election.

According to Reuters, Osinbajo said this when he was asked at the Financial Times Africa Summit in London if he had considered running.

Osinbajo said, "None of that is on the cards."

It would be recalled that Osinbajo had earlier disowned a group known as Osinbajo Volunteers, which is campaigning for his election as President in 2019.

The vice president 's spokesman, Laolu Akande, had asked Nigerians to disregard the group, adding that he had nothing to do with them.

With Agency Report

