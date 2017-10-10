10 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cabinet Council Analyses Economic Issues

Luanda — Documents related to the ministries of Economy and Planning and Finance are being analysed this Tuesday in Luanda in the first ordinary session of the Cabinet Council, under the guidance of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Regarding the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the Government's interim programme (October 2017 to March 2018), Policy Measures and actions for the improvement of the economic and social situation are being discussed.

Regarding the Ministry of Finance, information will be provided on the preparation of the 2018 General State Budget (OGE), including the Public Investment Programme (PIP) for 2018 - updated schedules, updating of the Harmonized decentralized management of community revenue and management of the State Budget and the mission of Angola to the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

