Photo: CORD

Cord principals Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and Raila Odinga.

National Super Alliance flag-bearer Raila Odinga has withdrawn from the October 26 repeat presidential election.

Mr Odinga on Tuesday announced that his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka will also not take part in the repeat election.

“After deliberating on our position in respect of the upcoming election, considering the interests of the people of Kenya, the region and the world at large, we believe that all will be best served by Nasa vacating its presidential candidature in the election scheduled for 26 October 2017," said Mr Odinga.

FAIR ELECTION

Mr Odinga said Nasa has been calling for a free and fair election held in conformity with the Constitution.

“We have come to the conclusion that there is no intention from IEBC to make sure that the irregularities and illegalities witnessed before do not happen again,” he said.

He accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of “stonewalling” deliberations to have a credible repeat elections.

“We have come to the conclusion that there is no intention on the part of the IEBC to undertake any changes to its operations and personnel to ensure that the “illegalities and irregularities” that led to the invalidation of the 8th August, 2008 do not happen again.

WORSE

“All indications are that the election scheduled for 26 October will be worse than the previous one,” he said.

He took a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party for pushing for election laws changes saying the move shows that it had no intention of competition on a level playing field.

“The only election Jubilee administration is interested in is one that it must win, even unlawfully,” he said.

He accused President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto of boasting of having majority in the National Assembly and Senate, saying the two leaders “intend to overthrow our new constitutional order and re-install the old order.”