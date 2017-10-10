10 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Odinga Quits Repeat Presidential Election

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: CORD
Cord principals Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and Raila Odinga.
By Patrick Lang'at

National Super Alliance flag-bearer Raila Odinga has withdrawn from the October 26 repeat presidential election.

Mr Odinga on Tuesday announced that his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka will also not take part in the repeat election.

“After deliberating on our position in respect of the upcoming election, considering the interests of the people of Kenya, the region and the world at large, we believe that all will be best served by Nasa vacating its presidential candidature in the election scheduled for 26 October 2017," said Mr Odinga.

FAIR ELECTION

Mr Odinga said Nasa has been calling for a free and fair election held in conformity with the Constitution.

“We have come to the conclusion that there is no intention from IEBC to make sure that the irregularities and illegalities witnessed before do not happen again,” he said.

He accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of “stonewalling” deliberations to have a credible repeat elections.

“We have come to the conclusion that there is no intention on the part of the IEBC to undertake any changes to its operations and personnel to ensure that the “illegalities and irregularities” that led to the invalidation of the 8th August, 2008 do not happen again.

WORSE

“All indications are that the election scheduled for 26 October will be worse than the previous one,” he said.

He took a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party for pushing for election laws changes saying the move shows that it had no intention of competition on a level playing field.

“The only election Jubilee administration is interested in is one that it must win, even unlawfully,” he said.

He accused President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto of boasting of having majority in the National Assembly and Senate, saying the two leaders “intend to overthrow our new constitutional order and re-install the old order.”

More on This

Odinga Withdraws From Repeat Presidential Election

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka have withdrawn their candidature in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.