10 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: This Is How Slay Queens Come to Each Other's Rescue

By Mwende Kasujja

A screenshot of a conversation between two women has gone viral, for good reasons though.

Women who are often said to be their own enemies came to each other's rescue when one requested for a photo of the other to advance a lie.

One of the women had been using a slay queen's photos to win over a man.

She wrote to the owner of the photos, asking her to share an image where she has a fork.

KIND WORDS

The slay queen went on and shared the requested photo and even added some kind words; "get your coin sis."

The screenshot of their brief conversation was shared on a Facebook group, Chit Chat for Nairobi Mums, where the women lauded the support shown by the slay queen.

"Get your coin sis am dead 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂this is it!!" wrote one.

"And you say women are their own enemy..bs..empowerment," stated the other.

"Hahahaha... .Kali but what if he says we must meet 😕 😂 ," wondered another.

"Sisterhood tings... gat your back 😂 😂 😂 ," said the other.

"Hehehe... ... it's all about genuine friendship. Na nimeenda," wrote another.

