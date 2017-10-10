10 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Provincial Management Condemns Acts of Violence

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned public violence incidents that occurred in Lichtenburg today and urged members of the community to refrain from damaging properties as well as taking the law into their own hands.

This is after an unconfirmed number of Blydeville community members torched a truck on the R503 (Lichtenburg-Coligny Road) near Agricor building in the early hours of today. Subsequent to barricading of the road with burning tyres and other objects, it was temporarily closed.

In another incident along Boikhutso-Lichtenburg road, a driver of a white car fired shots at the protesters near Sukran at approximately 08:00. Following the alleged shooting incident, a 15-year old boy was certified dead on the scene while two other persons whose ages are not yet confirmed were injured. Investigation into the matter continues. Although the suspect is not yet arrested, he is known and the police are working hard to ensure that he is brought to book.

"We would like to urge members of the community to remain calm and allow the police to conduct investigation of both incidents. We also want to make it clear that no violence will be tolerated and the police will not hesitate to act against any person who disrespects the rule of law," said Lieutenant General Motswenyane.

Due to temporary road closure, motorists utilising N14 from Ventersdorp are advised to use N14 towards Vryburg. Those that are travelling to Mahikeng and Lichtenburg, while on N14 will get R504 that will take them to both Lichtenburg and Mahikeng. The motorists that are travelling from Lichtenburg and Mahikeng are urged to use R52 Koster in order to reach Rustenburg and Johannesburg. Those that are going to Ventersdorp, Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom, while on R52, they will get R53 which will take them to their destinations.

Police are still maintaining presence in the area.

