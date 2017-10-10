South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo Leads Bokone Bophirima Premier's Coordinating Council Meeting, 11 Oct

press release

Bokone Bophirima Premier Supra Mahumapelo will once again lead the Bokone Bophirima Coordinating Council - BBPCC tomorrow to receive status-quo reports on the implementation of different government service delivery programmes in different government spheres.

The council which is also attended by MEC's, Executive Mayors and Mayors, as well as municipal managers, will amongst other important matters receive expenditure report on Villages, Townships and Small Dorpies - VTSD areas, cluster reports on VTSD Industrialisation Projects, reports on Shared Services Model and the implementation of Back to Basics Programme in municipalities.

The council will also get presentations from power utility Eskom on their electrification programme in the province and from Department of Water and Sanitation on how they are dealing with sanitation backlogs. District Mayors will use the opportunity to outline to the council how their municipalities are implementing the Setsokotsane 10x10 Campaigns.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and get an interview opportunity with Premier Supra Mahumapelo and other stakeholders during lunch time 13h00-14h00.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier