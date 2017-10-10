10 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: KZN Metrorail Services Suspended

KwaZulu-Natal Metrorail services have been suspended due to bad weather, says the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

"The service suspension comes as a result of the safety concerns related to the strong possibility of flooding of the rail lines," PRASA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency has encouraged passengers to seek alternative transportation until the storm passes and Metrorail has assessed the post-storm conditions of the rail lines.

Passengers are urged to monitor the weather services and plan their travel accordingly.

