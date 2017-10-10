South Africa: ANC 'Rebels' in KZN to Challenge Appeal Against Court Ruling

Aggrieved KwaZulu-Natal ANC members who legally challenged the results of the party's 2015 provincial conference and won, will oppose an appeal launched in the matter by the sitting provincial executive committee (PEC).

An irate Lawrence Dube, one of the chief applicants in the matter, on Tuesday morning told News24 that he would be meeting with his lawyer during the course of the day to produce and sign affidavits for court.

"We are opposing their appeal, for sure. We are meeting with our advocates this morning. [The matter will be heard] today (Tuesday) or tomorrow morning."

Dube and four others brought the court case against the ANC in May 2016. The ANC members challenged the results of the conference that saw incumbent chairperson Sihle Zikalala replacing former premier Senzo Mchunu.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) recently said it would allow the sitting PEC to oppose the High Court judgment.

Dube said that the PEC and the NEC were being disrespectful.

"I think the NEC have done a big mess. When, with the [ANC] President Jacob Zuma, he indicated they are more aligned to unity. I see controversial action by them allowing this so called PEC to appeal while they are preaching unity."

Dube said the NEC should have "swallowed their pride" and disbanded the PEC and installed a provincial task team (PTT).

"We have tried on our side. After the conference, there was a three-a-side meeting that was requested and the appellant PEC indicated they don't have time to speak to us, and that we must go work with our branches. And we are doing so. We are indeed working with our branches."

NEC decision 'unfortunate'

Dube lashed out at the NEC, calling its recent decision to allow the sitting PEC to appeal the court ruling "controversial and unfortunate".

"The NEC does not stick to what it believes in. Following the special NEC meeting after the High Court judgment, the NEC agreed in principle that it needed a PTT, and would dissolve the PEC.

"They gave the national working committee (NWC) a task to see who can serve in that PTT. The NWC had to give report the following week. The NWC never met. The PEC then filed their intention to appeal."

Dube said the delays were part of well-orchestrated tactics for the sitting PEC to remain in power.

"Someone ensured that the NWC does not meet and allows the PEC to file documents."

He added that, during the latest meeting with the NEC, he was told that, while the party apologised for delays, it would allow the PEC to file an appeal.

"It is a planned thing. They are playing politics here. I take it as, let's talk peace, but go and fight them."

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa was not immediately available for comment.

