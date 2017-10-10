South Africa: Life Imprisonment for Cop Killers

The Hawks have welcomed the life sentences handed to two men for killing a police officer in January 2016.

Thomas Nunu Makanye (33) and Simon Setwanye Monakedi (37) were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Polokwane High Court for killing warrant officer Joel Seloga (57).

The acting Hawk Provincial Head, Brigadier Nare Mabotja, commended the investigating team for working tirelessly until the case was finalised.

"This will send a strong and vivid message that to kill a cop is like committing a serious crime against the State and for that, there will be dire consequences," Mabotja said on Tuesday.

Seloga, who was attached to Groblersdal cluster detectives, was shot and killed near Brits when he was assisting local police in tracing a suspect, which led them to a funeral in Madibung village.

The Hawks say the suspect was spotted amongst the people attending the funeral and the officers tried to arrest him, resulting in a scuffle. The community turned against the officers, the suspect then disarmed and shot Seloga with his service pistol.

An intensive investigation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit ensued and resulted in the arrest of the accused.

Monakedi was granted R5 000 bail during his trial, while Makanye was denied bail and remanded in custody. Both accused were convicted by the Polokwane High Court on 9 October 2017 and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, six years imprisonment for theft of a firearm, four years imprisonment for possession of unlicensed firearm, one-year imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition and six months imprisonment for defeating the ends of justices.

The Hawks said all these sentences will run concurrently.