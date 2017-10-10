10 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Pupils Urged to Return Learning Material in Good Condition

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged learners to return textbooks and tablets in good condition when the year ends.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the Textbooks and Tablet Retrieval Campaign at Sebothoma Hall in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, MEC Lesufi said this will enable other learners to get learning material that is in good condition.

The purpose of the campaign is to instil discipline and a sense of responsibility in learners when it comes to using school resources, which ultimately belong to the department.

Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said the safe return of study material enables the department to plan on time for 2018 so that when schools reopen for the new academic year, the schools in the province will be ready to start with teaching and learning.

The department said when school resources are kept in good condition, this saves taxpayers money, which can be redirected to other educational needs, such as the GDE Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) strategy, instead of buying new material to replace damaged goods.

"It is vital that all textbooks and tablets be returned to schools after final exams, as this impacts on the achievement of access to quality education in South Africa as a whole.

"We also implore parents to play a pivotal role in reminding their children that withholding the department's learning material is tantamount to theft and they are likely to be prosecuted," the department said.

South Africa

Western Cape Tourists Urged to Save Water

The City of Cape Town has kicked off its water saving campaign, 'Save like a local' -- this time targeting tourists… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.