South Africa: Pupils Urged to Return Learning Material in Good Condition

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged learners to return textbooks and tablets in good condition when the year ends.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the Textbooks and Tablet Retrieval Campaign at Sebothoma Hall in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, MEC Lesufi said this will enable other learners to get learning material that is in good condition.

The purpose of the campaign is to instil discipline and a sense of responsibility in learners when it comes to using school resources, which ultimately belong to the department.

Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said the safe return of study material enables the department to plan on time for 2018 so that when schools reopen for the new academic year, the schools in the province will be ready to start with teaching and learning.

The department said when school resources are kept in good condition, this saves taxpayers money, which can be redirected to other educational needs, such as the GDE Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) strategy, instead of buying new material to replace damaged goods.

"It is vital that all textbooks and tablets be returned to schools after final exams, as this impacts on the achievement of access to quality education in South Africa as a whole.

"We also implore parents to play a pivotal role in reminding their children that withholding the department's learning material is tantamount to theft and they are likely to be prosecuted," the department said.