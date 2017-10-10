10 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: NCOP to Assess Job Creation Initiatives in SA

Members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will this week assess job creation initiatives in a number of sectors throughout the country.

The programme, known as Provincial Week, will start today and end on Friday. It will be held under the theme 'Advancing our collective efforts to creating work opportunities for our people'.

This year's Provincial Week takes place as Parliament and the legislative sector celebrate 20 years of the Constitution and 20 years since the establishment of the NCOP.

The delegates will be joined by their counterparts from Provincial Legislatures to meet with Premiers, Members of the Executive Councils (MECs), the Local Government Association (SALGA), Mayors and other stakeholders.

Parliament said the delegates will in some provinces be split into groups that will visit various district municipalities in their respective provinces to follow up on commitments made in the creation of employment opportunities to communities.

"The delegations will use this opportunity to conduct oversight visits to short and long term projects and interventions such as factories, industries and expanded public works projects," Parliament said.

The delegates will assess the potential of township economies to create job opportunities for all, and how public and private partnerships can open up job opportunities.

Provincial Week provides an opportunity for the NCOP and legislatures to engage directly with citizens on challenges they experience.

It further provides an opportunity to receive reports from government departments and municipalities on progress made regarding service delivery.

