Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) has withdrawn from the repeat presidential election scheduled for October 26.

Nasa candidate Raila Odinga made the announcement at a press conference relayed live on television in Nairobi.

Mr Odinga was flanked by his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and several members of their coalition.

"After deliberating on our position in respect of the upcoming election, considering the interests of the people of Kenya, the region and the world at large, we believe that all will be best served by Nasa vacating its presidential candidature in the election scheduled for 26 October 2017," said Mr Odinga.

The repeat poll was expected to pit Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, of the ruling Jubilee Party.

The Supreme Court of Kenya on September 1 nullified the August 8 re-election of President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto.

The court cited mass irregularities and illegalities in the August poll.

More follows.