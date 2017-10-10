South Africa: Tshwane Unveils Free Bus Ride for Youth Job Seekers

press release

The unemployed youth in Bronkhorstspruit were given a helping hand by the City of Tshwane when MMC for Roads and Transport, Cllr Sheila Lynn Senkubuge, unveiled a free bus ride to the youth job seekers in the area this week as part of the pilot project to enable them to access job opportunities.

The city kick-started the programme with the provision of three busses which will service Kangala, Zithobeni and Rethabiseng townships until Thursday, 12 October 2017, this week. On Monday, more than 200 youth job seekers from the three townships took advantage of the city's initiative to relieve them of the burden of travel costs.

"We are providing these busses for four days this week as part of our pilot project of which its data will be used to identify any challenges or any loose ends that need to be tied up before we roll it out to the rest of the city's regions."

- MMC Senkubuge.

With 9,3 million South Africans unemployed, DA-led Tshwane wants to promote access to transport for job seekers to enable them to access opportunities more easily.

More than 200 youth job seekers taking advantage of the City's pilot project.

