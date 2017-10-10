8 October 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Employees of Ries Protest Against Management

Tagged:

Related Topics

In the midst of product exhibition, the employees at Ries Engineering S.C have expressed dissatisfaction with the management of the company by chanting their slogans at the premise of the Company last Tuesday.

The labour union of the employees has already submitted questions to the management in written during the demonstration against the management. They have demanded the management to make improvements in the productivity of the Company and in salary.

"We are not happy with management style since its engagement four years ago," said one of the employees during the strike.

Mansour Alamin, the manager of the Company, did not want to respond to any of the questions related to the situation.

Despite the outbreak of the protest, the two-day exhibition intended to showcase the products of the company, was visited by over 150 people from the construction, mining and other industries, according to Mekonnen Shiferaw, marketing personnel and organiser of the event.

Ries, which is known for importing Caterpillar machinery in Ethiopia, is an affiliate of MIDROC Group Ethiopia.

Ethiopia

Govt Devalues Currency, Raises Interest Rates

In the midst of a Forex currency crisis, the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) has devalued Birr by 15pc and raised the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.