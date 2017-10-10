Ethiopia: Employees of Ries Protest Against Management

In the midst of product exhibition, the employees at Ries Engineering S.C have expressed dissatisfaction with the management of the company by chanting their slogans at the premise of the Company last Tuesday.

The labour union of the employees has already submitted questions to the management in written during the demonstration against the management. They have demanded the management to make improvements in the productivity of the Company and in salary.

"We are not happy with management style since its engagement four years ago," said one of the employees during the strike.

Mansour Alamin, the manager of the Company, did not want to respond to any of the questions related to the situation.

Despite the outbreak of the protest, the two-day exhibition intended to showcase the products of the company, was visited by over 150 people from the construction, mining and other industries, according to Mekonnen Shiferaw, marketing personnel and organiser of the event.

Ries, which is known for importing Caterpillar machinery in Ethiopia, is an affiliate of MIDROC Group Ethiopia.