South Africa: Correctional Services On Barberton Offenders Set to Write Matric Examinations

press release

As 2017 matric examination looms, offenders at Barberton Management Area are spending sleepless night preparing for their matric examinations. This year 26 offenders will seat for matric examination, 08 from Youth Correctional Centre when 18 will be coming from Maximum Correctional Centre.

The Management Area has two full time school which is Umlalati (Barberton Town Youth Centre) and Vuselela (Barberton Maximum).

Last year Barberton Management Area had 23 candidates who sat for matric examination, Umlalati had 6 candidates, all 6 wrote and passed, achieving 100% and Vuselela had 17 candidates, 13 passed and 4 failed which resulted in 76.47% pass rate. The overall pass rate for Barberton Management Area was 82.06%.

According to the Manager Education Mr Thomas Myeni, educators started to prepare for examination on the first day of reopening schools by ensuring that offenders have adequate study material and enough educators.

Offenders also finished their annual teaching plan earlier than anticipated which gave them enough time to prepare, to study and do revisions.

"This academic year our educators worked tirelessly to ensure that the syllabus is entirely covered, we worked extra hours even during weekends to make sure that we teach offenders all that we need to teach them" Mr Myeni said.

The department is also pleased with the performance of offenders on their trial examination. "After analysing trial examination results there is hope that results for 2017 will be thrilling and positive" he said.

In insuring that offenders who are writing matric examination are not disturbed during preparations the department has allocated separate cells which will allow them to study in a conducive environment without any disturbance.

This will further give them ample time to assist each other where they are lacking based on their strength and weaknesses.

Mr Myeni further said, "The level of comprehension to our inmates differs therefore grouping them allows them to share knowledge and strengthen each other when they need help. Our educators are also available during working hours to ensure that offenders receive necessary support, especially when they have questions"

Offenders also continued to go to school even during recess to make sure that they cover all the aspect on annual teaching plan.

All offenders seating for exam will sign a pledge before exams as sign of committing to quality exam.

Correctional Services has placed education and training at the centre of its rehabilitation, aimed at eliminating illiteracy, under qualifications and the absence of critical technical skills and competencies required for employment or self -employment.

The education intervention programmes were strengthened by the introduction of a compulsory education policy in 2012, targeting youth up to the age of 25.

Correctional Services introduced a compulsory education policy to push offenders to join education programmes. One of the challenges identified include the fact that 35,000 offenders do not even have a grade nine qualification while over 5,000 were absolutely illiterate - unable to read, write or count.

All examinations will be monitored by officials from the departments of Higher Education and Basic Education, Umalusi Council for Quality Assurance, the directorates Formal Education and Skills Development and other external organisations.

Issued by: Department of Correctional Services