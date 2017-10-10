Ethiopia: State Flowers Horticulturalists With More Incentives

The investment board, chaired by Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn, lowered the equity contribution of local horticulture investors to 15pc from 25pc, to get a loan from the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE).

The former procedure entailed local investors to contribute 25pc of the total investment amount to secure loans from the state policy financer, DBE. But, this was revised by a new consent from the Board. International investors have to raise 30pc of the equity to get loans from the DBE.

The Ethiopian Investment Board approved the incentive package in a bid to attract more investors for the newly established horticulture development cluster at three sites, according to Adugna Debella (PhD), deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of Ethiopian Horticulture & Agriculture Investment Authority (EHDAIA).

The package also includes extended tax holiday periods and duty-free privileges for both local and international investors. The new impetus pushed the three-year tax holiday privilege given to investors who export 80pc of their products for three consecutive years to eight years. It also raised the five year tax holiday to 10 years for farmers who export all of their products for three successive years.

If investors expand their farms by 200ha, their tax holiday period will be extended for two more years. It also gives duty-free privileges to horticulture developers for importing spare parts and vehicles as an input for their farms.

Experts from the Authority and the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) prepared the incentive package. To avoid default on the loans, the new procedure also includes evaluating the loan requests through EIC, the Authority and Embassies, unlike the previous days when DBE exclusively evaluated these applications.

The benefits package is intended to attract investors to the new 3,000ha horticulture cluster, outfitted by the Authority. The land provision came following the instruction from the office of the Prime Minister.

These sites are located in Ziway, Hawassa and Bahir Dar. The first farm lies on 1,200ha and is based in Shallo, five kilometres from Hawassa. The second farm is located in Alage Agriculture Technical Vocational Education & Training College (ATVET), 30Km from Ziway and covers the same land area as the first.

On the Bahir Dar site there are two farms; in Qunzula, 56Km from Bahir Dar, covering 1,200ha, and 200ha in Bahir Dar near Tana river. The latter had previously been given to investors but was seized from them as they failed to develop it.

"The move is not incremental, rather transformational," Tadesse Haile, state minister of Exports & Investment in the Economic Section at the Prime Minister's Office told Fortune two months ago.

Last fiscal year, the horticulture industry generated 271 million dollars from exports. This earning is expected to reach 433 million dollars by the end of this year and half a billion dollars by 2020 when the second edition of the Growth & Transformation Plan (GTP) ends.

For this cluster, the Authority has prepared a directive to incentivise commercial farmers mainly from horticulture farms, cotton farms, dairy farms and cattle ranches. The instruction was approved by the Ethiopian Investment Board and provides lower lease fees, extended contract periods and simplified procedures that the investors go through to get the farms.

Previously, most commercial farmers were in rural regions with a lease period of 30 years and 15 years for farms in urban areas. The new directive sets all the farms in the federal system with a uniform lease period of three decades all across the country.

The previous directive indicated that a horticulture farmer had to pay 42 Br a square metre in the rural areas and 69 Br a square meter in the urban areas. But, the new directive lowered the rates to one Birr for the former and two Birr for the latter. The Agency also established an office dedicated to manage the leasing cases.

"Following all these developments, 15 investors from Europe, mainly from Holland, came and visited the farms," said Adugna.

So far, about 18 companies applied for the lands, and their requests are under review by the land lease office established by the Authority.

The new cluster will push the total area of land covered with horticulture varieties to 4,500ha out of the 12,552ha of land suitable for horticulture. But currently, the country is utilising only 11pc of this area.

With these benefit packages, the government has to be very cautious in screening foreign companies, according to Hussein Mohammed Bashir (PhD), a lecturer at Hawassa University School of Plant and Horticultural Sciences.

He believes that the local companies have to get more incentives than the international ones, which mostly focus on getting the best out of the country and abandon the projects.

"The benefits have to be addressed exactly to the companies which can potentially merit the country being benefited," said Hussein.

The screening and review of the proposals will be finalised and will be announced within two weeks time, according to Adugna.

With the main aim of boosting high-quality products from horticulture varieties, last week the government launched the first 10-year Horticulture Strategy supported by the Netherlands Embassy, Horti Life project and SNV Ethiopia.