Ethiopia: World Forum Awards Meta for Import Substitution

Meta Abo Brewery, a subsidiary of Diageo, gets the Vision for Development Award from World Economic Forum (WEF) for its local raw material sourcing programme. The award ceremony was held in New York, in the US, on September 18, 2017.

Diageo won the award after submitting its project to the Forum and competed with other companies to be entitled for the award. The proposal was aimed at bolstering capacity and income of farmers by using locally produced agricultural raw materials.

The program, initiated in 2013 with 800 farmers, has increased its number to 6,400 farmers so far. The productivity of the farmers under the program has grown by 53 folds to 8,000tns over the past four years.

Diageo started operation in Ethiopia three years ago by acquiring Meta Abo Brewery for 225 million dollars, a record deal before JTI acquired Ethiopian Tobacco Enterprise (ETE) with over half a billion dollars. It has the capacity of producing 1.5 million hectolitres annually.