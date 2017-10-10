Ethiopia: Chamber Finalises Headquarters Design

The Addis Abeba Chamber of Commerce & Sectoral Associations (AACCSA) has finalised a design for the construction of a 15-storey headquarters building along the Megenagna ring road. Sprawled over 3,000sqm of land, the building will be erected in place of the recently demolished Zerfeshiwal Elementary School.

The design was done by Abba Architects Plc. The Chamber managed to sign a lease agreement with the city administration's Land Development and Transfer office at a cost of 2.5million Br. The land was transferred to the Chamber at a significantly lower rate than the average worth of the property- estimated at 200 million Br.

The Chamber needs around 300 million Br to start the construction of the building, according to Getachew Regassa, secretary of the Chamber.

"We are planning to start raising funds for the construction of the headquarters," he said.

AACCSA collected 57.6 million Br revenues in the past fiscal year- 12 pc down from the 2015/16 budget year.