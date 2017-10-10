9 October 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Corp's Attempts to Export Sugar Ends in Turmoil

Tagged:

Related Topics

A deal entered between the Ethiopian Sugar Corporation and a Dubai based buyer came to an abrupt end last week, after the latter pulled out of a contract signed to buy 44,000tns of sugar.

Agri Commodities wrote a letter of termination on October 3, 2017, informing the Corporation on the cessation of contract, valued at 2.2 million dollars. Controversy over the weight and quality of the merchandise led to the falling apart of the deal, accoridng to people close to the issue.

Following the termination, Bright Border Crossing Transport Association, the contracted company for the transportation of the item to Kenya, has begun returning the sugar from Moyale, a border town 794.7Km south of Addis Abeba, to Wonji. The trucking company has deployed 110 trucks to return the merchandise to the factory, beginning yesterday.

Agri had not made any payment to the Corporation claiming failure to confirm the shipping document, although it was supposed to settle the invoice before the merchandise exited the factory.

"If you had presented all the documents in time, you would have been paid under the letter of credit," reads the letter Agri wrote to the Corporation.

Signed by Krishnakant Mishra, representative of the company, the letter attributed the termination to the inability of the Corporation to present a certificate of weight and quality issued by an independent body.

"This is a minor discrepancy not to pay us for the sugar," Gashaw Aychiluhim, corporate communications director of the Corporation, told Fortune. "They will be accountable for the loss we incurred."

Agri demanded that the Corporation covers the 242,000 dollars it paid to transport the sugar and claimed compensation for the failure of the contract. The merchandise has been exposed to temperature and spoilage during the two-month trucks were stranded in Moyale.

Ethiopia

Govt Devalues Currency, Raises Interest Rates

In the midst of a Forex currency crisis, the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) has devalued Birr by 15pc and raised the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.