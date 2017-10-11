Photo: Daily Monitor

Daniel Mukisa alias Danz Kumapeesa

President Yoweri Museveni lived by his word when he sent shs20m towards the burial arrangements of music producer Daniel Mukisa alias Danz Kumapeesa who was laid to rest on Monday at his ancestral home in Kabanyoro Gayaza.

The President sent his condolences through musician Moses Ssali popularly known as Bebe Cool.

"I talked to the president a few weeks ago about Danz Kumapeesa's situation and he promised to do something about it. He had told me he was going to arrange for his further medication in India but sadly that didn't come to pass. The president has given the family Shs20m to help in the burial arrangements," Bebe Cool said at the burial.

On July 1, a fundraising car wash drive was organized at Panamera for Danz Kumapeesa. Celebrities like Juliana Kanyomozi, Bobi Wine, Nutty Neithan and Gareth Onyango among others all contributed to the cause which raised about Shs7m.

This was to cater for his accumulating medical bills at Nsambya hospital where he had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit for two months without any improvement.

The money collected was of some help but still more was needed because every night he spent in the ICU, the hospital charged him more than Shs500,000 minus medication.

Two months ago, on August 23, Bebe Cool went to Nsambya and gave him Shs5m before challenging fellow musicians and stakeholders in the entertainment industry to come forth and fundraise for the producer's medical treatment. His challenge was embraced by some and in total, over Shs30m was collected which was in excess of the Shs20m he needed to be discharged from hospital. That never came to pass and to ensure that he's fully catered for, it was agreed that a musical concert had to be organized to get more money in order for him to continue receiving treatment from home.

The concert happened on September 17. It was successful as almost all the artistes who were supposed to perform came through. The venue was full and everything seemed to have gone the right way. Not until it the next day when it emerged that some money was stolen in the process. According to his mother, only Shs1.5m was delivered to them as proceeds from the concert and before even the organizers were brought to book, the producer passed on 19 days later.

Born and raised by a single mother Ms Jenifer Kisaakye, Mukisa is the last born in a family of four; two boys and two girls.

He went to Mukono Junior School for my Primary, St Johns Mukono for O'level and A'level but didn't finish Senior six due to financial constraints.

Mukisa started music production in 2013 in Banda at a friend's studio before joining Concave in Kireka, Trinity Records in Mutungo and then J Power before he joined Jahlive.

He was attacked and clobbered on June 4 while he was returning home by unknown assailants and from that time, he has been in coma at Nsambya hospital.

Danz Kumapeesa has associated with many artistes including Winnie Nwagi, Ziza Bafana, Eddy Kenzo, Rema Namakula, Irene Ntale, Ray Signature, Diana Nalubega and Bebe Cool among others.

He's famed for songs like 'Musawo and Magic by Winnie Nwagi, 'Mbozi Zamalwa by Bebe Cool and Sauti Sol, 'Yo sweet by Rema Namakula, 'Nkibanja by Lydia Jazmine and 'Nakup'nda by Fille among others.

At his burial ceremony, most people who paid tribute to him asked police to bring his assailants to book.