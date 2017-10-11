11 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mount Kenya University, Rwandair Partner to Promote Aviation Industry

Mount Kenya University Rwanda recently entered a memorandum of understanding with RwandAir in a bid to strengthen the field of academic training and research.

The move will see the University design relevant market-driven development programmes for RwandAir in order to train their staff to be competitive in the global aviation industry.

The chairman, Board of Directors of Mount Kenya University Rwanda, Prof Simon Gicharu, hailed the partnership and promised to support the initiative for it to succeed and become a role a model in the East African region.

We note with admiration the RwandaAir's ambitious commitment to growth and offering quality service that has made it stand out as the airline of choice in the region. As a university committed to excellence and empowering generations through education, we want to be part of the airline's continuous growth by offering quality training to its staff," he said.

Gicharu said higher education institutions ought to pursue industry linkages in their training programmes which will see various parties promote mentoring, internship and hands-on learning opportunities for aviation industry players.

"These relationships will assist in establishing career programmes and internships that will lead to well-paying skilled jobs, as well as economic development for the country," he said.

Since its establishment in the country eight years ago, Mount Kenya University Rwanda has evolved to build a modern campus in Kagarama, Kicukiro District, as well as aligning its programmes to support Rwanda's vision 2020.

